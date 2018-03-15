DC has tapped A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay to direct the superhero epic New Gods for Warner Bros.
EW has confirmed that DuVernay — whose credits also include the documentary 13th and Selma — will tackle the complex intergalactic tale which introduces a slew of new characters from the twin worlds New Genesis (a lush paradise) and Apokolips (a nightmarish fire pit).
DuVernay will become the first woman of color to tackle a DC Comics film. Variety notes that she’s also the first woman of color to direct a live-action movie with a production budget north of $100 million (Wrinkle in Time). Last year, Marvel announced Gina Prince-Bythewood will direct Silver & Black, which would make her the first woman of color to direct a major superhero movie.
The New Gods hiring comes despite Wrinkle in Time being somewhat of a disappointment critically and at the box office (though some have made a case against the criticisms as well). So far, the family-friendly fantasy has domestically grossed $42.2 million.
Here’s a bit of heady New Gods explainer from DC Comics:
DC and Warner Bros. are in the middle of shuffling their strategy in the wake of last fall’s Justice League. Though it grossed $657 million, League marked the lowest box office return of the company’s last five titles and was critically drubbed. Upcoming titles include Aquaman (Dec. 21) and Wonder Woman 2 (Nov. 1, 2019).
