Liv Tyler is a small-town sheriff with a monster of a problem in Wildling trailer

The dark fantasy film Wildling stars Bel Powley as Anna, who has spent her entire childhood in a single room under the care of a mysterious man she only knows as “Daddy” (Brad Dourift), and who has been made to fear the “Outside” by being told of the “Wildling.” At age 16, Anna is freed by small-town sheriff Ellen Cooper (Liv Tyler), with whom she finds a temporary home. For the first time in her life, Anna experiences the Outside, soon learning there’s no such thing as the Wildling. But as she begins to flourish as a young woman, a series of unsettling events unfold.

Wildling is written and directed by Fritz Böhm and costars James Le Gros and Mike Faist. The film will be released on theaters in New York and will be available to watch on VOD and digital HD on April 13. The film’s theatrical release will expand to Los Angeles on April 20.

Watch the exclusive trailer for Wildling above.