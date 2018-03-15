See Sophie Turner and Dylan McDermott in exclusive clip from thriller Josie

In the new thriller Josie, Sophie Turner from Game of Thrones plays the titular character, a charming woman who struts into a small Southern town, disrupting its pace. As she begins relationships with her loner neighbor Hank (American Horror Story actor Dylan McDermott) and a local punk (Jack Kilmer), she becomes the talk of the town. But soon, it becomes evident that her true intentions are much more sinister when her dark past comes to light.

Josie is written by Anthony Ragnone II and directed by Eric England, whose credits include last year’s Get the Girl and the 2013 horror film Contracted.

Josie opens in theaters and on demand on March 16. Watch the trailer for Josie and an exclusive clip from the film above.