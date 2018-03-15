Ready Player One trailer races through Spielberg's retro VR world

“Save the OASIS, save the world.” No, this isn’t the catchphrase for more Heroes. It’s a line fueling the Ready Player One trailer, your golden ticket inside Steven Spielberg‘s retro, virtual reality world centered around Tye Sheridan.

As we close in on the film’s March 29 release date, the latest trailer zips through the OASIS, a fictionalized VR universe. Based on the novel by Ernest Cline, this world is filled with anything its users want to be: King Kong, the T-rex from Spielberg’s own Jurassic Park, anime characters, the Iron Giant, and the DeLorean from Back to the Future all exist in the same space.

“You can do anything, be anyone without going anywhere at all,” Sheridan’s Wade Watts says in the trailer, which is powered by Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the a-ha’s “Take On Me.”

And nowhere is where most people go. Ready Player One envisions an earth suffering from climate change, overpopulation, and an energy crisis. So people commonly escape to the OASIS for their day-to-day entertainment. James Halliday (Mark Rylance), the creator of the OASIS, has died but he left behind a Willy Wonka-esque challenge for players: whoever can find the one Easter egg hidden away somewhere will earn his entire fortune.

Cline wrote the screenplay with Zak Penn. Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Simon Pegg (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), T.J. Miller (Deadpool 2), and Olivia Cooke (Thoroughbreds) also star.

Watch the new Ready Player One trailer above.