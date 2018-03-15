Ready Player One is among the rare films that Steven Spielberg has made without John Williams, but the score was written by another maestro he’s collaborated with as a producer — Back to the Future and Who Framed Roger Rabbit composer Alan Silvestri.

In advance of the movie’s March 29 debut, EW presents the title theme to the movie about trying to find true-life hidden treasure while losing yourself in a virtual reality world.

The film, based on Ernest Cline’s 2011 novel, is packed with pop culture references, but it will be up to audio Easter egg hunters to find any hidden references in Silvestri’s score. (Fingers crossed for a nod to one of his classic themes: The brassy, disco-inspired title song to CHiPs.)

The filmmaker suggests there may not be many allusions, however. “While all sorts of culturally iconic references populate Ready Player One, the score that Alan Silvestri composed is completely and intoxicatingly original,” Spielberg said in a statement. “It’s bound together by multiple themes that identify plot and character and is infused by such percussive adrenaline and soaring strings that Alan has made Ready Player One appear to fly.”

Silvestri added, “An invitation to travel arrived just about a year ago, not just to a place, but to a time. Actually, to a number of times — primarily the year 2045, along with a few stops in the ’80s. A rather detailed map had been drawn by Ernest Cline and the Captain of the voyage, none other than Mr. Spielberg himself. What could one possibly do or say? Pencil in hand, one firmly fastens one’s seatbelt, says ‘Sir, Yes, Sir,’ and prepares for the trip of a lifetime.”

WaterTower Music will release the soundtrack for streaming and download on March 30, with a two-CD version hitting shelves on April 6 and a double vinyl available July 19. The soundtrack is available to preorder now.

Hear the main title theme above, and see the full 22-track listing below.

The Oasis

“Hello, I’m James Halliday”

“Why Can’t We Go Backwards?”

An Orb Meeting

Real World Consequences

Sorrento Makes An Offer

Welcome To The Rebellion

High 5 Assembles

Orb of Osuvox

Sorrento Punked

Wade’s Broadcast

Arty On The “Inside”

Looking For A Truck

She Never Left

Last Chance

“Get Me Out Of This”

“Hold On To Something”

“This Is Wrong”

“What Are You?”

“There’s Something I Need To Do”

Ready Player One – Main Title

Ready Player One – End Credits