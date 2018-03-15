Want to invest in a Los Angeles property and recreate a key sequence from Quentin Tarantino’s early filmography? Then we suggest you make your way to the website of luxury real estate brokerage firm The Agency. There, you will find for sale the house in 1994’s Pulp Fiction where John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson’s besuited hit men Vincent and Jules seek the help of Tarantino’s very disgruntled Jimmie after Travolta accidentally redecorates the interior of the pair’s car with the brains of Phil LaMarr’s luckless Marvin.

While the director’s character is of little help, much greater assistance is offered by Harvey Keitel’s Mr. Wolf, who ensures the goons get away scot-free, if clad somewhat differently from when they arrived. Although the house doesn’t come with any A-list stars — as far as we know — the abode’s $1.395 million asking price is at least somewhat justified by its notable attributes.

“Amazing development opportunity with plans and permits fully approved and paid for,” declares the listing. “Shovel ready to begin construction on an approximately 4,200-square-foot residence (including garage and patio). Located in the desirable Los Angeles location known as Colfax Meadows, this unique property served as the house for the character ‘Jimmy’ in the classic film Pulp Fiction. Ideally situated on the preferred side of the street, on one of the best blocks in the award-winning Carpenter Charter School District, and just moments from major studios and the famed Tujunga Village shops and restaurants.”

Any takers?

News of the listing was previously reported by Curbed.