It’s not everyday that we get a stop-motion film because stop-motion anything takes a heck of a long time to produce — but the end results are usually worth it. With Wes Anderson‘s highly anticipated Isle of Dogs hitting theaters on March 23, EW has an exclusive look behind-the-scenes of how a unique team of 25 animators and 10 assistants brought the vision of a canine-only island off the coast of Japan to life.

Anderson previously tapped the stop-motion style for 2009’s Fantastic Mr. Fox. With Isle of Dogs, he tells the tale of 12-year-old Atari Kobayashi (voiced by Koyu Rankin) and his journey to Trash Island, a garbage dump where all the dogs from the fictional Megasaki City have been exiled by mayoral decree.

Cameras were placed on the bodies of real dogs in order to track their movements, which animators then used to inform the dogs of the film. Materials like cotton were used for explosions and group scuffles, custom mouth arrangements were designed to capture the speech of the human characters, and Anderson himself was available to video chat with the crew for any specific direction.

All in all, the ideal target for producer Jeremy Dawson was getting seven-and-a-half seconds of footage from an animator per week. Factoring in the number of animators, that’s around three minutes a week for a 101-minute-long feature film!

Anderson regulars like Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Jeff Goldblum voice some of the characters of Isle of Dogs. The likes of Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, and Courtney B. Vance also lend their pipes alongside Japanese actors.

Watch the exclusive featurette above.