Danny Boyle reportedly confirms he will direct next James Bond film

Director Danny Boyle has confirmed that he will direct the next James Bond film, possibly later this year.

“We are working on a script right now,” the filmmaker reportedly told Metro US on Wednesday night at a screening of Boyle’s new FX drama Trust in New York. “And it all depends on that really. I am working on a Richard Curtis script at the moment. We hope to start shooting that in six or seven weeks. Then Bond would be right at the end of the year. But we are working on them both right now.”

Boyle also confirmed that he is working on the Bond script with screenwriter John Hodge, whose professional relationship with the filmmaker dates back to his debut movie, 1994’s Shallow Grave. The pair also worked together on Trainspotting, A Life Less Ordinary, The Beach, Trance, and last year’s sequel, T2 Trainspotting.

“We’ve got an idea. John Hodge, the screenwriter, and I have got this idea, and John is writing it at the moment,” said Boyle. “And it all depends on how it turns out. It would be foolish of me to give any of it away.”

Actor Daniel Craig confirmed last August that he would be reprising the role of Bond in the upcoming film, telling Stephen Colbert, “I just want to go out on a high note.”

Eon Productions, the company which produces the Bond films, did not respond to a request for comment.