Cold Hell: A taxi driver tracks a serial killer in new clip from Shudder thriller

The terrific Vienna-set thriller Cold Hell played at last year’s Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, where this writer was lucky enough to catch it on a double bill with Joe Lynch’s similarly dark, similarly rewarding rage-virus action-horror movie Mayhem.

Directed by Stefan Ruzowitzky (the Oscar-winning The Counterfeiters), Cold Hell features Violetta Schurawlow in what should by rights be a star-making role as a young Turkish-born taxi driver and Thai boxer who witnesses a brutal murder committed by a serial killer, and then becomes involved in a life-and-death struggle with the aforementioned maniac. The movie costars Tobias Moretti, Sammy Sheik, Friedrich von Thun, and Robert Palfrader.

Cold Hell is now available to watch on the horror- and thriller-streaming service Shudder. Watch the film’s trailer above and an exclusive clip at the top of this post.