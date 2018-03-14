Eddie Redmayne, The Big Bang Theory cast, more honor Stephen Hawking

The stars wept for Stephen Hawking, who died Tuesday night at the age of 76.

The renown theoretical physicist, diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at the age of 21, had been played on the big and small screens by Eddie Redmayne and Benedict Cumberbatch, both among the celebrities honoring the scientific mind.

“We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet,” Redmayne, who played Hawking in The Theory of Everything, said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). “My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family.”

Cumberbatch, playing the titular role in BBC’s television feature Hawking, sent his “heartfelt love and condolences to all his family and colleagues.”

“I feel so lucky to have known such a truly great man who’s profundity was found both in his work and the communication of that work. Both in person and in books,” the actor continued.

Hawking also left an impression on the casts of The Big Bang Theory, The Simpsons, and Star Trek, who look back on his cameos fondly.

“Not only your brilliance, but your sense of humor will be sorely missed by all,” Johnny Galecki wrote in a tribute on Instagram — a sentiment echoed by cast mates Mayim Bialik and Kaley Cuoco.

In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The #BigBangTheory. Thank you for inspiring us and the world. pic.twitter.com/9rWoYqIToy — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) March 14, 2018

As we near Pi day (3.14) I join the global community in mourning the loss of the greatest physicist of our era. #StephenHawking is free from the physical constraints of this earthly condition we all exist in and he is soaring above us now marveling at it all. pic.twitter.com/o3V0TZrppj — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) March 14, 2018

Al Jean, an executive producer and writer on The Simpsons, honored Hawking’s “sense of humor as vast as the universe,” while Star Trek actor George Takei called him “a hero to so many.”

.@TheSimpsons RIP Stephen Hawking. A sense of humor as vast as the universe. pic.twitter.com/528kWRhfVR — Al Jean (@AlJean) March 14, 2018

One of the greatest minds our species has ever produced is returned to the stars. It is a great loss to the scientific community. He was a hero to so many. Stephen Hawking, let us honor your work by respecting always the importance of scientific inquiry. https://t.co/BuNaEUrcer — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 14, 2018

Hawking’s children Lucy, Robert, and Tim announced the news of their father’s passing in a statement. “We are deeply saddened that our father passed away today,” it read. “He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world. He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him forever.”

See more responses below.

His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 14, 2018

RIP Stephen Hawking. Genuinely very sad to hear that. If you haven’t, read A Brief History of Time. It’ll make the world feel more amazing and beautiful and strange. It’ll also make you feel smart and stupid all at once. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 14, 2018

RIP #stephenhawking! Your passing leaves a gaping hole in the Universe. My son wants to be like you when he grows up. https://t.co/4YopgKjh3w — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) March 14, 2018

Remembering Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist and ambassador of science. His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014 pic.twitter.com/FeR4fd2zZ5 — NASA (@NASA) March 14, 2018

Farewell to a brilliant mind.

Thank you for being so generous with your knowledge in the brief time you were with us. #ripstephenhawking pic.twitter.com/nUF5oynQWi — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) March 14, 2018

RIP STEPHEN HAWKING I'm gonna cry — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) March 14, 2018

Goodbye to the great #StephenHawking, and thank you for your grace, your intellect, your vision, your light and your inspiration. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 14, 2018

‘Science is not only a disciple of reason but, also, one of romance and passion’ – what an incredible human. Every time we look up at the stars we will think of you Stephen Hawking ✨ pic.twitter.com/4R1pjzIk0M — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) March 14, 2018

We can’t let Stephen Hawking’s passing slow the formation of Trump’s Space Force. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 14, 2018

Like millions of others, I read "A Brief History of Time" as a teenager and it opened my eyes to a new universe. Thank you Stephen Hawking for expanding our collective imagination and curiosity. You made science an adventure. RIP pic.twitter.com/blCQIe70Oy — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) March 14, 2018

Farewell Professor Hawking, thanks for the inspiration, the education and the endless sense of wonder you provided when I looked at black skies. — Robert Kazinsky (@RobertKazinsky) March 14, 2018

there’s a big black hole in my heart hours before Pi day. Rest In Peace @Steven_Hawking… See you in the next ❤️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2018