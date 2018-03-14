This Is Us creator wants to make you cry more in Life Itself trailer

Dan Fogelman is in the business of making people emotional with This Is Us, and the series creator has another attempt to do so he’d like to throw your way.

In the first Life Itself trailer, a preview of Fogelman’s upcoming film, we see a multi-generational love story surrounding a couple, a journey from New York to Spain, and the single event that connects it all.

Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Olivia Wilde (HBO’s Vinyl) star as that couple. We look into their past for a priceless image of Isaac playing a college guy working up the courage to ask out this girl named Mary (Wilde). Then, we jump ahead to see him tearing up before Annette Bening about “that day” that changed everything. If we had to guess, it has something to do with that one shot of shattered glass from a car window flying across a young girl’s face.

Fogelman directed and wrote Life Itself, which also features Mandy Patinkin (Showtime’s Homeland), Olivia Cooke (Thoroughbreds), Laia Costa (Piercing).

The film, from Amazon Studios, will be released in theaters on Sept. 21.