Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key to star in stop-motion movie Wendell and Wild

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele might be back together on screen sooner than you think.

The comedy duo are poised to star in a Netflix movie based on the forthcoming middle-grade novel Wendell and Wild, which is co-authored by Clay McLeod Chapman (The Tribe) and Coraline director Henry Selick. Selick will also direct the movie version.

Wendell and Wild follows two scheming demon brothers — Wendell (Peele) and Wild (Key) — who are forced to face off against their arch-enemy in order to earn their way out of hell.

Chapman announced the news Wednesday on Twitter, writing, “Hi. Henry Selick (Coraline, Nightmare Before Xmas) and I are writing a children’s book titled WENDELL & WILD for Simon & Schuster. It’s going to become a movie at @Netflix starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key. Directed by Henry. Written by Henry, Jordan and… me. Heaven.”

Hi. Henry Selick (Coraline, Nightmare Before Xmas) and I are writing a children's book titled WENDELL & WILD for Simon & Schuster. It's going to become a movie at @Netflix starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key. Directed by Henry. Written by Henry, Jordan and… me. Heaven. — Clay McLeod Chapman (@claymcleod) March 14, 2018

The film will be a stop-motion feature, in the vein of such Selick films as Coraline and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Co-screenwriter Peele, meanwhile, is coming off a recent Oscar win for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out.