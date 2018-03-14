The trailer for Bo Burnham's Eighth Grade will take you right back to middle school

Eighth grade is awkward and uncomfortable and almost universally terrible. That’s the experience Bo Burnham captures in his film directorial debut, appropriately titled Eighth Grade. The movie, which the comedian also wrote, follows 13-year-old Kayla (newcomer Elsie Fisher) through her final week of middle school, navigating crushes, sex education, social media anxiety, acne, and parents, and mean girls. (Take a moment now to be grateful that Instagram didn’t exist when you were at your most gawky.)

As a comedian, Burnham released three specials, and created and starred in the short-lived MTV series Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous. He originally rose to prominence with YouTube videos of parody songs he wrote. Burnham also directed comedy specials for Jerrod Carmichael and Chris Rock.

Eighth Grade originally premiered at Sundance. Watch the trailer above, and catch the movie in theaters on July 13.