Watch Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin get lost at sea in Adrift trailer

When Tami Oldham (Shailene Woodley) traveled to Tahiti, she wanted to “chase adventures,” but sailing into a hurricane is more than she bargained for.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg in Adrift, which also stars Sam Claflin as Richard (a seaman who’d be right at home in District Four, home of Claflin’s Hunger Games character), whom Tami meets and falls in love with. When the couple is offered the chance to sail a yacht from Tahiti to California, they’re excited to plot out their adventure. But the category-5 Hurricane Raymond devastates their boat, sets them off course, and leaves Richard badly injured. Tami is left with the gargantuan task of keeping them both alive and sailing the boat to Hawaii, their only hope at survival.

Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, Adrift is based on the true story of the real-life Oldham’s account of her harrowing 1983 ordeal. The film is slated to premiere on June 1.

Watch the first trailer for Adrift above.