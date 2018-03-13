Neil Young is an outlaw in trailer for Paradox, Daryl Hannah's directorial debut at SXSW

The new Western Paradox stars rock legend Neil Young and Promise of the Real band members Micah and Lukas Nelson as outlaws who pass the hours hiding in the mountains by searching for treasure while they wait for the full moon — and now fans can watch the trailer from SXSW above.

The movie features original music by Young and Promise of the Real and is written and directed by actress and first-time filmmaker Daryl Hannah (Splash, Blade Runner, Kill Bill).

“I love unconventional, surprising forms of expression and I thrive on creative freedom,” says Daryl Hannah in the press notes for the film, which is premiering at this year’s SXSW Festival. “That’s why I often end up doing things in an unorthodox fashion, as simply and streamlined as possible. Paradox popped up, out of nowhere. Like a group of neighborhood kids deciding to put on a show, we all decided to make a movie. We only had a few days and we didn’t have a crew on Paradox — I shot on a Super 8 and my cell phone, while CK [visual artist Adam CK Vollick] did the heavy lifting with his Sony 150 cam with attached mic. Our cast members acted as a de facto crew, carrying their own props, dressing in different costumes to be extras, moving stuff around, and we essentially had no budget. But then this funny idiosyncratic, homespun movie, its guileless cast of characters and its storyline just sort of emerged organically.”

The cast of Paradox also includes Willie Nelson, Corey McCormick, Anthony LoGerfo, Tato Melgar, Charris Ford, and Dulcie Clarkson Ford. Hannah’s film receives its world premiere at SXSW on March 15.

Paradox launches globally on Netflix on March 23 and will also receive a limited theatrical release.

Watch the trailer for Paradox above and see the film’s poster below.