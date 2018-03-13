Johnny Depp gets a dramatic new look in Fantastic Beasts sequel

Johnny Depp is getting a whole look for the Fantastic Beasts sequel.

The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald contained very little of Depp, who plays the film’s notorious dark wizard title character, but what it did show is quite intriguing. Here’s a look at Gellert Grindelwald being transported via coach after what appears to have been a rough stretch in wizarding prison. He’s guarded by two aurors who keep their wands on him:

Warner Bros.

But as we all know Grindelwald soon escapes and flees to Paris to begin gathering his followers for an eventual face-off with Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law). The sequel actually begins in 1927 — just months after the first film set in the winter of 1926 — yet Grindelwald has changed pretty dramatically. Compare this to Depp in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them:

Warner Bros.

Depp’s Fantastic Beasts appearance initially drew some giggles from theater audiences as the actor appeared a bit more like one of his comedic character creations than a threatening dark wizard.

Of course, we expect after Grindelwald’s escape that Depp will the look more like the version of the character that we’ve seen in The Crimes of Grindelwald character teaser poster, where he’s all cleaned up but his look has been tweaked to be a bit more swaggering than the first film:

Warner Bros.

Depp’s participation in the Beasts franchise has been met with some outrage among fans who point to statements made by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, claiming the actor was abusive. Producers and Fantastic Beasts author J.K. Rowling have stood by the actor, expressing confidence that he committed no wrongdoing: “Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies,” Rowling wrote.