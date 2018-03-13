Abbi Jacobson takes a dark turn in harrowing 6 Balloons trailer

Broad City star Abbi Jacobson makes a radical departure from her signature brand of comedy in the first trailer for the upcoming Netflix movie 6 Balloons.

Hot off the Channing Tatum-produced film’s SXSW premiere, the harrowing preview (above) teases Jacobson’s role as a young woman, Katie, grappling with her drug-addicted brother, Seth (Dave Franco), after he relapses on heroin.

“I have done everything for you,” an exasperated Katie says in the clip. “Don’t say you understand, that’s like, the worst thing you could say.”

Later, Seth begs her for another fix, promising “it’s the last time” before he seemingly shoots up in a bathroom stall as Katie helps a small child on the other side.

Netflix

Marja-Lewis Ryan — currently working on the untitled sequel to The L Word at Showtime — directed the project from a script she wrote. The film marks her second directorial feature, following 2017’s Liked.

6 Balloons premieres April 6 on Netflix. Watch the trailer above.