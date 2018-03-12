The Joker is part of the American zeitgeist now. But ever since Heath Ledger’s culture-changing performance as the Clown Prince of Crime in 2008’s The Dark Knight, it’s been an open question as to who could follow in his footsteps. Jared Leto’s take on the villain in Suicide Squad was divisive, not least since his role was cut to only a few minutes. Joaquin Phoenix is attached to the Joker prequel movie currently in the works from Todd Phillips (The Hangover), but is he really the best choice to take over the role? Tommy Wiseau certainly doesn’t think so. The director of The Room has a better idea for someone who could play the Joker: Himself.

In a new video with Nerdist, Wiseau dresses up in a similar Joker outfit to that worn by Ledger. While he goes through some of the most famous lines from Ledger’s performance (“What doesn’t kill you makes you stranger,” “Why so serious?,” et al), he also quotes Jack Nicholson’s Joker: “Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight?” Wiseau’s Joker even gets a scene partner in the form of Batman for a few minutes.

“Hey this is Tommy again. Check the Nerdist out,” Wiseau said at the end of the video, back in his normal getup. “Have fun with The Disaster Artist, what about that? I’ll see you at a screening of The Room. Have fun, thank you. Enjoy life.”

Watch the full video above.