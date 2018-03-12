Watch Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson in surreal Sorry to Bother You trailer

When musician-filmmaker Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You premiered at Sundance earlier this year, EW’s Chris Nashawaty called it “the most outlandishly surreal, straight-up WTF movie at this year’s festival, hands down.” Now that a new trailer for the film is out, you can see what it’s like for yourself.

Lakeith Stanfield (Get Out) stars as Cassius Green, who lives in what’s described as an alternate version of present-day Oakland and gets a job as a telemarketer, where he “discovers a magical key to professional success, propelling him into a macabre universe.” (That key? Using his “white voice” when talking to people.)

Sorry to Bother You also stars Tessa Thompson, Armie Hammer, Terry Crews, Steven Yeun, Omari Hardwick, Jermaine Fowler, and Danny Glover. The film arrives in theaters on July 6.

Watch the trailer for Sorry to Bother You above.