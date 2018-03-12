The Stratford sisters' house from 10 Things I Hate About You is on sale

For fans of 10 Things I Hate About You, the Stratfords’s home housed plenty of iconic images: the gorgeous wraparound porch where Kat (Julia Stiles) would read her feminist books; the foyer where Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) had to wear the pregnancy belly; the drawers in the upstairs bedroom, home of the tell-tale black panties. Now all those fine features can be yours, for the reasonable price of $1.6 million dollars.

Courtesy Jeff Jensen

The gorgeous five-bedroom Victorian home was used for both the interiors and exteriors in the 1999 teen rom-com. Though the film was set in Seattle, the house is actually located in Tacoma, “atop the popular Old Tacoma waterfront,” according to the property listing. The house itself is over 110 years old (built in 1907) and still boasts original woodwork and gorgeous hardwood floors.

The house has also embraced its showbiz roots, described by agent Jeff Jensen as an “ICONIC and Hollywood famous home” in the listing, and even had a tribute put up for Heath Ledger (who played Patrick Verona) after his death in 2008, according to Seattle Curbed.

This listing (on the market now for the first time in over 30 years) comes on the heels of another big moment for a 10 Things I Hate About You star: Allison Janney recently won her first Academy Award, after being unfairly snubbed for excellent use of the word “bratwurst” as Ms. Perky.