SXSW: Watch an exclusive clip from creepy folklore anthology Field Guide to Evil

The Field Guide to Evil is a dark folklore anthology featuring creepy tales of possession, curses, love, lust, and envy, from the respective countries of the movie’s filmmakers. The impressive lineup of directors includes Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala (Goodnight Mommy), Peter Strickland (The Duke of Burgundy), Agnieszka Smoczynska (The Lure), Katrin Gebbe (Nothing Bad Can Happen), Can Evrenol (Baskin and the upcoming Housewife), Calvin Reeder (The Rambler), Ashim Ahluwalia (Miss Lovely), and Yannis Veslemes (Norway).

Field Guide will receive its world premiere at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas on Sunday, March 11, as part of the event’s Midnighters section. Further details about the film’s festival screenings can be found at the official SXSW website.

Exclusively watch a clip from Franz and Fiala’s segment, above.