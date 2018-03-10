The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy gives update on Nosferatu remake

Last August, EW confirmed that actress Anya Taylor-Joy was in negotiations to reteam with The Witch director Robert Eggers on a remake of Nosferatu. Not much has been heard about the project since, and Eggers is currently at work on a thriller called The Lighthouse. But Taylor-Joy tells EW that she very much hopes to work again with the director on this new version of filmmaker F.W. Murnau’s classic vampire tale.

“Right now, Robert is making the Lighthouse, which I could not be more proud of and more excited for, and I’m going to go and visit the set,” says Taylor-Joy, whose other credits include last year’s M. Night Shyamalan-directed Split and its upcoming sequel, Glass. “He’s such a brilliant man — other than being a wonderful human being, he’s such a brilliant director. So, hopefully, we will get the chance to make that together, yeah.”

Taylor-Joy can currently be seen alongside Olivia Cooke and the late Anton Yelchin in the just-released thriller, Thoroughbreds. Watch the trailer for that film, above.