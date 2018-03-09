While Black Panther and A Wrinkle in Time may be battling for the top spot at this weekend’s box office, there’s nothing but love between the directors.

As Ava DuVernay’s new fantasy film opens in theaters, Ryan Coogler penned a touching ode to “one of my heroes.”

“Ava DuVernay is someone who makes the impossible look easy,” he wrote for espnW. “It’s why I feel privileged to call her my big sister. I met her in 2013, but she’s one of those people who you feel like you’ve always known.”

He continued, “Ava is a pioneer. She makes the most distant dreams and ideas a reality. She made a show called Queen Sugar and mandated the use of female directors and key creatives a full two years before the great Frances McDormand shared with the world what an inclusion rider was. Ava is inclusion, equity and representation.”

Coogler calls DuVernay, who at one point was in talks to direct Black Panther, the “past, present and future.” He concluded by praising the “beautiful” A Wrinkle in Time: “I watched closely from across the hall at Disney while working on Black Panther as my big sister inspired her crew with love and navigated the challenges of studio filmmaking, adapting a book that many people called unfilmable into a movie that explodes with hope, with love and with women warriors.”

Read the full piece at espnW.