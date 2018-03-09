In the new horror film Buckout Road, a college class project on modern mythology turns deadly when a trio of students and an on-leave solider discover a series of horrific urban legends surrounding the titular road may actually be true. The deeper they dig into its dark history, the more dangerous their quest becomes.

Buckout Road is directed by first-time filmmaker Matthew Currie Holmes and stars Evan Ross (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay), Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible, Quantico), Dominique Provost-Chalkey (Wynnona Earp, Avengers: Age Of Ultron), Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon, Predator 2), and Colm Feore (House of Cards, Thor).

Buckout Road is screening tonight at the Pasadena International Film Festival, with a number of its cast in attendance.

Watch an exclusive clip from Buckout Road above.