B.J. Novak brings Mindy Kaling to tears with sweet A Wrinkle in Time tweet

B.J. Novak has brought Mindy Kaling to tears — but not in a Ryan-and-Kelly kind of way.

After spotting A Wrinkle of Time poster featuring Kaling, Novak shared a sweet message on social media about his former The Office costar and real-life BFF.

"When I met @mindykaling she lived in a small apartment on Fairfax Ave," he tweeted on Friday. "This is what's in front of that building today. Congrats Mindy and a future congrats to all those who see you in it and are inspired to do great things. @WrinkleInTime."

When I met @mindykaling she lived in a small apartment on Fairfax Ave. This is what’s in front of that building today. Congrats Mindy and a future congrats to all those who see you in it and are inspired to do great things. @WrinkleInTime pic.twitter.com/tGpwA9mBsQ — B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) March 9, 2018

Kaling reacted to Novak's tweet, writing, "Oh my god I'm like full crying. I will never be mad at you again."

Oh my god I’m like full crying. I will never be mad at you again https://t.co/aaikJtxSYC — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 10, 2018

For eight seasons, Kaling and Novak starred as Dunder Mifflin’s most dysfunctional couple, Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard. No longer working together on The Office hasn’t kept the two apart, though, as Novak accompanied Kaling to last Sunday’s Vanity Fair Oscars party. They are also working together on a book.