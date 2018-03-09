The Witch actress Anya Taylor-Joy recently reprised her role of Casey in Glass, the M. Night Shyamalan-directed film which acts as a sequel to both the Taylor-Joy-starring Split and the filmmaker’s Bruce Willis- and Samuel L. Jackson-starring, 2000 superhero tale, Unbreakable. But when the actress made Split, she had no idea the movie was connected to Unbreakable, something which is only revealed in the closing seconds of the former film.

“Night asked me to go to one of those tester screenings in Arizona,” says Taylor-Joy. “I went with him, and the ending wasn’t part of that, but, as we were outside ready to go into the screening, [he] told me about it [and Glass]. I completely lost it. I thought, man, that’s so cool, like, ‘You have to let me know how shooting goes!’ He just looked at me and said, ‘What makes you think you’re not coming along for the ride?’ I completely died. I was like, ‘Wait, really? You want me to come and do this with you?’ I was so excited to reprise my character, because I love Casey so much, and to be able to do it with all these unbelievable actors. I was at a table with all of these incredible people. I just thought, what the hell am I doing here?”

Taylor-Joy can currently be seen alongside Olivia Cooke and the late Anton Yelchin in the just-released psychological thriller, Thoroughbreds. Watch the trailer for Thoroughbreds above.