The future is anything but Perfect in SXSW sci-fi thriller trailer

In the new science-fiction thriller Perfect, a boy in a cold and stark modern house is seduced by advertisements of perfection to install implantable characteristics directly into his body. The implants heal his dark, twisted visions, but come with a corporeal cost. He persists in applying them, hoping to reach perfection, but ultimately he discovers that purity of mind is not exactly as he’s imagined.

Perfect stars Garrett Wareing, Courtney Eaton, Tao Okamoto, Maurice Compte, Abbie Cornish, Martin Sensmeier, Sarah McDaniel, Chris Santos, Leonardo Nam, and Regan ‘Busdriver’ Farquhar. The film is written by Ted Kupper and directed by Eddie Alcazar. The movie’s music is by Flying Lotus, who also exec-produced Perfect with Steven Soderbergh.

Perfect will receive its world premiere at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas on March 11. More information about the film’s SXSW screening schedule can be found at the festival’s official website.

Watch the trailer for Perfect, above.