Paul Bettany and Sam Claflin star in exclusive clip from war drama Journey's End

Set during World War I, the drama Journey’s End concerns a company of soldiers arriving to take their turn in the frontline trenches of Northern France, led by the war-weary Captain Stanhope (Sam Claflin). With a German offensive imminently approaching, the officers (Paul Bettany, Stephen Graham, Tom Sturridge) and their cook (Toby Jones) use food and the memories of their lives before the war to distract themselves, while Stanhope soaks his fear in whiskey, unable to deal with the dread of the inevitable. A young officer named Raleigh (Asa Butterfield) arrives fresh out of training and full of excitement about his first real posting — not least because he is to serve under Stanhope, the object of his sister’s affections. As the days tick by, the tension rises, with the German attack drawing ever closer…

Journey’s End is directed by Saul Dibb and written by Simon Reade, based on the play by R.C. Sherriff. The film will be released in New York and Los Angeles on March 16, followed by a nationwide expansion.

Watch an exclusive clip from Journey’s End and the film’s trailer, above.