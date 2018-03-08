Watch the teaser for SXSW doc Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes

Clark Collis
March 08, 2018 AT 04:03 PM EST

The new documentary Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes tracks legendary boxer and all-around pop culture icon Muhammad Ali’s life and career through the lens of the late pugilist’s numerous appearances on The Dick Cavett Show and his friendship with its host, Dick Cavett. The film features new interviews with Cavett, Rev. Al Sharpton, and sportswriter Larry Merchant, as well as archival material from the Cavett Show.

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes is directed by Robert S. Bader and will receive its world premiere at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 11. Learn more about the documentary’s SXSW screening schedule at the festival’s official website.

Exclusively watch the teaser trailer for Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes, above.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now