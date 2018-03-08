The new documentary Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes tracks legendary boxer and all-around pop culture icon Muhammad Ali’s life and career through the lens of the late pugilist’s numerous appearances on The Dick Cavett Show and his friendship with its host, Dick Cavett. The film features new interviews with Cavett, Rev. Al Sharpton, and sportswriter Larry Merchant, as well as archival material from the Cavett Show.

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes is directed by Robert S. Bader and will receive its world premiere at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 11. Learn more about the documentary’s SXSW screening schedule at the festival’s official website.

Exclusively watch the teaser trailer for Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes, above.