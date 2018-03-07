See the first trailer for Ruth Bader Ginsburg doc RBG

Get to know the “Notorious RBG” up close and personal.

The first trailer for the new RBG documentary, which traces the life and legal legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, offers a glimpse of what makes Ginsburg a cultural icon and history maker.

From filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen, the doc premiered at Sundance to great acclaim, making Ginsburg one of the biggest stars of the annual film festival. The documentary features interviews with Ginsburg about her life and the sexism and discrimination she has fought against throughout her career. The film also includes interviews with others about the justice’s impact on the law and culture more broadly.

RBG hits theaters on May 4.