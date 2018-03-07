Michael B. Jordan says his company will use inclusion riders for all projects

This is our king.

After Frances McDormand’s rousing Oscar acceptance speech shone a spotlight on inclusion riders and their importance in improving gender and racial representation in Hollywood, Michael B. Jordan has announced that his production company will use the initiative on all future projects.

“In support of the women & men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society,” the Black Panther star wrote Wednesday on social media. “I’ve been privileged to work with powerful woman & persons of color throughout my career & it’s Outlier’s mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward.”

At the conclusion of his post, Jordan urged people interested in supporting the cause to research the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, a program dedicated to studying and developing solutions to tackle inequality.

“I just found out about this last week,” McDormand said of inclusion riders following her speech on Sunday. “There has always been available, to everybody that does a negotiation on a film, an inclusion rider, which means that you can ask for and/or demand at least 50 percent diversity in not only the casting but also the crew. And so the fact that I just learned that after 35 years of being in the film business… we’re not going back. So the whole idea of women trending? No. No trending. African Americans trending? No, no trending. It changes now. And I think the inclusion rider will have something to do with that.”