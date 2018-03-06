Grease returning to theaters to celebrate its 40th anniversary

Grease is still the word.

The musical phenomenon Grease — starring John Travolta as greaser Danny and Olivia Newton-John as good-girl Sandy — is heading back to the big screen to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The viewings will be presented by Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures as part of the Turner Classic Movies Big Screen Classics series.

Grease will return to theaters for two nights only, Sunday, April 8, and Wednesday, April 11, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at over 700 locations nationwide. TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz will present special commentary before and after the film.

“Whether you’ve seen it dozens of times and know the words to every song, or you’re in for the rare treat of seeing it for the first time, watching Grease on the big screen with an audience is an unforgettable experience that we’re delighted to offer movie lovers,” said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations.

The film will also be celebrated with the release of a special 40th anniversary edition Blu-ray/DVD on April 24.

Tickets are available now at Fathom Events and at participating theater box offices.