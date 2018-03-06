Charlize Theron needs some help in new Tully trailer

Charlize Theron was a Young Adult for Jason Reitman, and now, she’s an overworked and under-rested mom in need of help.

The Oscar-winning actress and Oscar-nominated director have reunited for Tully, an upcoming film penned by Young Adult writer Diablo Cody. In the new trailer, Theron stars as Marlo, a mother of three whose struggles include dropping a cell phone on her baby. But her brother (Mark Duplass) has the solution: A night nanny.

“I don’t want a stranger in my house,” she declares in the new trailer. “That’s like a Lifetime movie where the nanny tries to kill the family and the mom survives and she has to walk with a cane at the end.”

Enter Tully (Mackenzie Davis), the young nanny who Theron soon forms an unique bond with (no word on if she’s the murdering-type).

“I don’t think I could’ve done this film without having experienced motherhood yet, so this film came at the perfect time for me,” Theron recently told PEOPLE. “There’s so much pressure on parents to balance everything in their life so perfectly and to do it with a smile. So I wanted to tell a story that shows parents, ‘Hey, life is a lot harder for us, and it’s okay if you have to get help.’”

Watch the trailer above. Tully opens in theaters on April 20.