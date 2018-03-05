A version of this story appears in the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly, on newsstands now. Buy it here or subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Untitled Deadpool Sequel star Zazie Beetz says the death of stuntwoman Joi “SJ” Harris shocked the movie’s set. On Aug. 14, 2017, Harris, who was hired to stunt-double for the mutant mercenary Domino, played by Beetz, died on set while attempting a motorcycle stunt. It was the first time Harris — a barrier-breaking road racer — had ever worked as a stuntwoman.

“It was her first day on set and nobody really knows what happened,” Beetz tells EW. “People were very, very affected by it — especially the stunt team, whom I’d worked a lot with. They were very upset by it because they want to protect the people that they’re working with. And in this case, that didn’t happen. It was a really sad time.”

Beetz — who stars on season 2 of Atlanta (March 1 on FX) — never met Harris but says, “I felt like she was part of the Domino team and story. I hope people continue to remember her as someone who really pushed a lot of boundaries — being the first black woman to be professionally engaged in motorcycle racing. I hope that’s her legacy.”

Directed by David Leitch and starring Ryan Reynolds, Untitled Deadpool Sequel hits theaters May 18, 2018.