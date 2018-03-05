The Nun director says The Conjuring spin-off brings something 'new' to horror universe

Director Corin Hardy (The Hallow) has teased his upcoming horror movie and Conjuring 2 spin-off The Nun (out Sept. 7) on the latest episode of the podcast, The Movie Crypt. “I can’t obviously talk too much about what happens,” Hardy told hosts, and fellow filmmakers, Adam Green (Victor Crowley) and Joe Lynch (Mayhem). “But it was really exciting, when I read the script, that it was something new. So, it’s part of this universe that’s been established, with a character that appeared in a movie, but it wasn’t like doing a sequel or a remake.”

Hardy hinted that the film will feature practical effects whenever possible. “I’ve come from a love of practical,” he said. “It’s not just nostalgic, it’s things being real and tangible, and you can light them in front of the camera if they’re there, you can touch them, people can see them, you can make them wet and they look great. All of that stuff you can do in CG but it takes such a lot of work to do it to the right level…I always want to say, ‘Let’s do everything as much as we possibly can for real, including in-camera stunts, effects, and then use the CGI to be beautiful, original, invisible tool.'”

The director also spoke about the pressure of making a film in a fictional universe whose other previous entries include 2013’s hugely successful, franchise-inaugurating The Conjuring — which, like The Conjuring 2, was directed by James Wan — and last year’s Annabelle: Creation, another box office hit.

“There’s a lot of pressure because of the incredible success of these movies,” said the filmmaker, whose next project is the reboot of The Crow, starring Jason Momoa. “But then, you’re so focused on what you’re doing, you don’t really think about that. You’re just making a movie as good as possible. Maybe that will hit when it’s starting to come out, but really there’s just too much to do to be worried about that. You’re just wanting to make sure you’re hitting a level of quality, and originality, and making sure you love what you’re doing, and it goes down well. If you think about the pressure then it’s a little scary.”

The Nun was shot in Romania and Transylvania and is written by Gary Dauberman (Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, IT). “It was a fantastic experience,” Dauberman told EW last year. “Because of Dracula and all that, you’re like, ‘Well, I would love to go Transylvania, but I didn’t feel I would ever have the chance.’ Lo and behold, James [Wan] has this idea: ‘Hey, I really think The Nun needs to be set in Romania.’ You’re like, ‘F—, alright!’ And you go there, and you realize, Oh, this is why he wants to set it in Romania. The production value, with the castles, and the mountains — it’s so beautiful and grand. And there’s not many people better to be with in Romania and Transylvania than Corin Hardy, who lives and breathes this stuff. He had endless ideas. It was another great working experience, within the Conjuring universe.”

