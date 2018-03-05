The ladies of The Help had a mini reunion at the Oscars

There’s no place like the Oscars to reunite with former costars!

At Sunday night’s Academy Awards, stars of the 2011 civil rights movie The Help — Viola Davis, Allison Janney, and Octavia Spencer — got together for a group pic during the ceremony. Spencer shared the photo on Instagram with the caption “Um help reunion.” (Missing from the pic but also at the Oscars was Emma Stone.)

The Help tells the story of an aspiring author (played by Stone) who decides to write a book to detail the plight of and injustices faced by black maids in her Mississippi hometown during the civil rights movement of the 1960s. Janney plays Stone’s character’s mother, while Spencer and Davis play two maids who share their tales for the book.

Spencer won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2012 for her role as the unstoppable Minny in The Help, which was a Best Picture nominee, while Davis was also nominated, though did not win, the Best Actress award.

At this year’s awards, Spencer received her third nomination for Best Supporting Actress for The Shape of Water, which won Best Picture. She lost out to Janney, who snagged the accolade for playing Tonya Harding’s mother in the dark comedy I, Tonya.