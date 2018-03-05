Jane Fonda made a Barbarella Orgasmatron reference at the Oscars

2018 marks the 50th anniversary of Jane Fonda’s campy sci-fi classic Barbarella, and the 80-year-old actress paid tribute to the film with an onstage reference at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

Fonda and Helen Mirren presented the Oscar for Best Actor (which went to Gary Oldman won for Darkest Hour). As the two presenters took the stage, Fonda gave a shoutout to the production design at the Dolby Theatre, telling the audience, “How about these sets? Aren’t these sets great? They’re just like the Orgasmatron in Barbarella. That’s what they look like.”

Fonda, of course, starred in Roger Vadim’s 1968 sci-fi spectacle, playing the titular intergalactic adventurer. Her travels pit her against the nefarious scientist Dr. Durand-Durand, and he captures her and places her in his so-called Excessive Machine, which kills its victims by overwhelming them with pleasure. Barbarella, however, outlasts and ultimately destroys the machine. It is… just as insane as it sounds.

