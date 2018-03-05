Some may wear their heart on their sleeves, but Emma Watson wears her mission on her arm!

As the 27-year-old arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty in Beverly Hills on Sunday, all eyes were drawn immediately to a new Time’s Up tattoo on the actress’ arm.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

But although Watson seemed to enjoy showing off her statement-making ink — which was written in a black cursive script — chances are it won’t be around for long, as it appeared to be only a temporary tattoo upon closer inspection.

This isn’t the first time Watson has publicly supported Time’s Up.

In February, she donated £1 million (approximately $1.4 million) to the Justice and Equality Fund, a U.K.-based initiative that fights against sexual harassment, assault and discrimination.

Inspired by the Time’s Up movement, the fund aims to promote “personal, social, legal and policy changes that will ensure everyone can feel safe at work, at play and at home.”

Additionally, Watson attended the 2018 Golden Globes wearing black to support the movement and was also joined at the awards show with a female activist.

The 27-year-old was accompanied by Marai Larasi, the executive director of Imkaan, a U.K.-based organization that combats violence against minority women.

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.