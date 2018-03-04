As stars gather for Hollywood’s biggest night, EW and PEOPLE will be reporting live from three different vantage points on the Oscars red carpet, and you can watch it all right here.

Beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, PEOPLE editor-in-chief Jess Cagle will host the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show from the red carpet bleachers at PEOPLE’s sixth annual Oscar Fan Experience. He’ll be joined by more than 300 VIP guests, as well as EW senior writer Sara Vilkomerson and PEOPLE style and beauty director Andrea Lavinthal, to discuss all things fashion, predictions, and celebrities. The 90-minute live-streamed show will also feature commentary and interviews with celebs straight from the red carpet.

Viewers watching the pre-show via livestream on Twitter can send in questions using the hashtag #RedCarpetLive. PEOPLE deputy editor JD Heyman, PeopleTV’s Lola Ogunnaike, and EW digital staff editor Gerrad Hall will also be interviewing celebrities and offering commentary from two additional locations on the red carpet.

The PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show will stream on PEOPLE and EW’s streaming network, PeopleTV, in partnership with Twitter. The show can also be streamed from PEOPLE.com, EW.com, InStyle.com, Time.com, Facebook Live, and YouTube Live.

The 90th Academy Awards will air tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting, and confirmed presenters include 2017 winners Emma Stone, Mahershala Ali, and Viola Davis.