Disney World literally rolled out a major announcement on its next theme park project during Sunday’s 90th Academy Awards telecast.

The Orlando-based resort teased the opening of Toy Story Land — first phase of its ambitious Hollywood Studios revamp — in a series of video shorts that aired during the ceremony, across which the iconic Pixar ball wheels through several American cities and landscapes en route to a mystery destination.

The first shows the ball tumbling through San Francisco, Los Angeles, and the Midwest, while the second sees Toy Story character Slinky Dog chasing after it on the streets of New York City.

All three clips were created via the Walt Disney World Resort’s creative and production team, also known as Yellow Shoes, along with its agency partners McGarry Bowen. Icelandic filmmakers Samuel & Gunnar directed.

Get ready to shrink down to the size of a toy and play big. But for now…#FollowTheBall pic.twitter.com/jXXNbLJ3cQ — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) March 5, 2018

The 11-acre park was created in the likeness of several locations from the animated Toy Story film series, namely the backyard of franchise character Andy. Guests will enter feeling like “they have shrunk down to the size of a toy alongside Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and many other oversized toys,” according to a press release. Once inside, they will be able to ride the Slinky Dog Dash launched roller coaster, spin around on the Alien Swirling Saucers flat ride, and expand their targeting skills on an extended version of the Toy Story Mania! dark ride.

Toy Story Land will open June 30 as part of Disney’s multi-year initiative to enhance its Hollywood Studios theme park. In September 2014, the park began closing several iconic attractions to make way for the Pixar-centric area and a massive section themed to the Star Wars universe, including its long-running Studio Backlot Tour, Streets of America, the Lights! Motor! Action! Extreme Stunt Show, and the iconic Earffel Tower.

Other improvements on the horizon for Disney World include a Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster at EPCOT, a Tron-themed coaster at the Magic Kingdom, and a Star Wars hotel — all of which are currently under construction.

Versions of Toy Story Land currently exist at other Disney properties around the world, including Hong Kong Disneyland and Walt Disney Studios in Paris. Shanghai Disneyland is scheduled to open its iteration on April 26.

Watch the first of Disney’s Toy Story Land Oscar spots above.