The Shape of Water channels Creature from the Black Lagoon in retro trailer

The amphibian at the heart of The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy love story, certainly looks like the titular Creature from the Black Lagoon. Now those films have a closer connection in this black-and-white retro trailer remix.

Erick M. Solis of the YouTube channel 80’s Style Trailers downgraded the quality of The Shape of Water to align more with the 1954 monster movie. He then used audio from the Creature from the Black Lagoon trailer to mash up the two creature features.

The Shape of Water, nominated for 13 Academy Awards, is the story of a mute janitor (Sally Hawkins) who falls in love with the sea beast (Doug Jones) held captive at the secret government facility where she works.

Though the Creature from the Black Lagoon helped inspire del Toro’s fascination with fish creatures, it’s not as romantic.

Watch the original trailer above to compare.