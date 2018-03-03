John Mulaney, Nick Kroll rip Harvey Weinstein, others in Spirit Awards opening

Harvey Weinstein continues to be the shadow hanging over Hollywood awards shows. Some event hosts — notably Seth Meyers and James Corden — have attempted to address the numerous accusations against him, though the jokes didn’t always land. John Mulaney and Nick Kroll, however, were the latest to follow suit with their co-hosting duties at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, and they seemed to be owning the crowd.

“There’s some stuff we should address,” Mulaney said in reference to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements sweeping through Hollywood. “Last year everyone famous died; this year everyone famous wishes they were dead.”

“The rules have changed for men,” Kroll added, “Some men are like, ‘Can we hug women anymore?’ Not the way you’re doing it, all low and breathy like, ‘Hey, it’s 1998 somewhere, baby!”

Mulaney recalled a time he sat in Weinstein’s office when the now-ousted movie producer joked he’d be remembered more for Weinstein TV, especially Project Runway, than his indie efforts like Pulp Fiction. According to Mulaney, Weinstein joked that the fashion series would be etched on his grave.

“It’s not gonna say ‘Project Runway,’ it’s going to say ‘XXL Unmarked Grave,'” Mulaney jabbed.

Kroll, meanwhile, focused on director Brett Ratner, who had been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge.

“Those who have had the pleasure of meeting Ratner know he is constantly scratching his balls,” Kroll said. “One day, he was really going to town on his sad sacks, below his Banana Republic boxer briefs. We watched him walk away and walk over to the crafts services table where he touched six different doughnuts and then he grabbed one and walked away. If that’s how the guy treats doughnuts…”

Kevin Spacey and Woody Allen were also mentioned with the hosts quipping, “Can we still love K-PAX?” and “what about [Allen’s] last 20 not-watchable movies? Can I still not watch them or must I reevaluate based on these new allegations that were a matter of public record 30 years ago?”

Weinstein has denied any allegation of nonconsensual sex, though the claims by Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek, Uma Thurman, Asia Argento, Rose McGowan, and others have led to many more men and women coming forward with allegations about powerful men in the industry. Ratner, too, has denied the allegations made against him.

Also this weekend, the Razzies featured an in memoriam video that bid goodbye to all these men — including President Donald Trump — who have been accused of sexual misconduct.

Artists Sabo and Plastic Jesus had previously taken to the streets of Hollywood with installations focusing on this rampant abuse of power. A golden statue of Weinstein was set up not too far from where the Oscars will be held, while three billboards inspired by the film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri were set up over parts of Los Angeles.