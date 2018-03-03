Razzies in memoriam says farewell to Hollywood men accused of sexual misconduct

Nick Romano
March 03, 2018 AT 04:34 PM EST

To those accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault in Hollywood, the Razzies say, “Very sorry, but we won’t be missing you — or your kind.”

The Golden Raspberry Foundation behind the Golden Raspberry Awards, honoring the worst in film, released a special in memoriam video for Harvey Weinstein, President Donald Trump, Kevin Spacey, Bill Cosby, and other men across the entertainment landscape who have faced misconduct allegations.

Weinstein, the now-disgraced movie tycoon behind The Weinstein Company, was accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault by numerous women in Hollywood, including Uma Thurman, Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, and Salma Hayek. Though he has denied any instance of nonconsensual sex, the claims set the spark that would ignite the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

Other men featured in the Razzies video include Casey Affleck, James Franco, director Brett Ratner, Dustin Hoffman, Steven Seagal, Woody Allen, and Louis C.K.

The 2018 Razzies were announced on Saturday, and The Emoji Movie was picked for worst picture. Tyler Perry, Tom Cruise, and Mel Gibson were also pointed out for their roles in BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween, The Mummy, and Daddy’s Home 2, respectively.

Watch the in memoriam above.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now