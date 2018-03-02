First A Wrinkle in Time public screening held in Compton at Ava DuVernay's request

Ava DuVernay got to bring her first blockbuster film to her hometown.

The director, who grew up in Compton, California, asked Disney to hold the first public screening of her upcoming A Wrinkle in Time in her hometown. And Disney came through — creating a theater experience inside a community center because there are no movie theaters in the city of Compton.

DuVernay tweeted out the news with a video of the packed house full of excited audience members. “I asked @Disney if the first public screening of #WrinkleinTimecould be in my hometown of Compton. They created a theater experience with fab sound + picture quality out of a community center since there are no movie theaters in Compton. I thank them. And these kids do too,” she wrote.

She also added, “My thanks to the Mayor @AjaLBrown and the glorious City of Compton for welcoming me home so warmly.”

I asked @Disney if the first public screening of #WrinkleinTime could be in my hometown of Compton. They created a theater experience with fab sound + picture quality out of a community center since there are no movie theaters in Compton. I thank them. And these kids do too. pic.twitter.com/grzHoRJAHX — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 2, 2018

My thanks to the Mayor @AjaLBrown and the glorious City of Compton for welcoming me home so warmly. xo! #WrinkleinTime #WrinkleinCompton pic.twitter.com/NLOetYY9KU — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 2, 2018

This is just a portion of the efforts Disney and DuVernay have made to ensure low-income communities can view the film. Last week, it was announced that through a special partnership with AMC and Color of Change, AMC theaters around the country would be offering free matinee screenings to underprivileged school children around the country.

A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters on March 9.