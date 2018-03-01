Dolly Parton says she and her 9 to 5 costars are in for the reboot

Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin are ready to clock back in.

In a recent interview with ABC News’ Nightline, Parton said a follow-up to their hit 1980 comedy 9 to 5 is in the works and all three of the original stars are game to return.

“All these years we’ve talked about doing a sequel to 9 to 5 and it never made any real sense until just recently,” she said, citing the current cultural conversation about equal pay and sexual harassment in the workplace. “We decided that we are going to do another one. We are trying to get the script and all that, everyone is very interested and we’ve all agreed that we’d love to do it if it’s right.”

Parton says the film would focus on three new ladies, who upon dealing with similar workplace issues track down the original trio. Deadline Hollywood reported Wednesday that the plan is for original co-writer Patricia Resnick to pen the new script alongside Rashida Jones. But Parton says they’d better not take too long.

“I told them we better get after it or it’s going to be 95 instead of 9 to 5,” she quipped.

Watch Parton’s comments above.