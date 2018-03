The wait for Avengers: Infinity War just got shorter by one week, at least in North America.

The movie was set to open May 4 here, while it was opening April 27 in most international markets (with a few earlier April 25 debuts in a handful of countries). Sources at Marvel Studios and Disney tell EW they decided to change course and open the movie worldwide on the same date.

They did so via a little exchange with Tony Stark.

Any chance I could see it earlier? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

Great. With friends? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

The entire world? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018