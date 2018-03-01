Anna Kendrick's female Santa Claus movie flying to Disney's streaming service

Anna Kendrick/Instagram
Derek Lawrence
March 01, 2018 AT 09:03 PM EST

Anna Kendrick will be sliding down a slightly different chimney.

The Oscar nominee’s upcoming movie Noelle, previously titled Nicole, was originally marked for a theatrical release on Nov. 8, 2019, but after being removed from Disney’s calendar on Thursday, the holiday film is now expected to premiere on the company’s new streaming service.

Written and directed by Marc Lawrence (Two Weeks Notice), Noelle stars Kendrick as Santa’s daughter who takes over the family business when her dad retires and brother gets cold feet. Bill Hader and Billy Eichner also star.

In August, Disney announced it would be removing its films from Netflix and launching its own streaming service in 2019, which will feature originals movies, TV shows, and short-form content.

