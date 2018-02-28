Kristen Wiig in talks to play Wonder Woman 2 villain Cheetah

Kristen Wiig might be pouncing on a major role in Wonder Woman 2.

The Saturday Night Live alum is in talks to play the villainess Cheetah in Warner Bros’. superhero sequel, EW has confirmed. In DC Comics lore, the character is a feline-esque adversary with the strength and speed to hold her own against Wonder Woman.

Should a deal be reached, Wiig will star opposite Gal Gadot as the titular heroine, a.k.a. Diana Prince. Director Patty Jenkins is returning to helm Wonder Woman 2, which will reportedly take place in the 1980s, against the backdrop of the Cold War. The sequel is slated to arrive Nov. 1, 2019.

The previous Wonder Woman movie, released in the summer of 2017, proved to be one of the biggest critical and commercial hits of the DC Extended Universe film franchise, earning $821.8 million at the worldwide box office.

As for Wiig, she is best known for her comedic work on SNL and in films like Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters, but has also branched out into more dramatic fare, including The Skeleton Twins, The Martian, and Welcome to Me.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.