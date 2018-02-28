Chris Hemsworth has faced off against ghosts and gods; now, he may be adding aliens to the list.

The Thor: Ragnarok star is in early talks to star in Sony’s upcoming Men in Black spin-off movie, EW has confirmed. F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious, Straight Outta Compton) is in talks to direct the film, which will expand upon the original three Men in Black movies and focus on new characters, separate from Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones’ Agents J and K.

Iron Man’s Matt Holloway and Art Marcum wrote the script for the as-yet-untitled new film, which is scheduled to hit theaters June 14, 2019. This spin-off is separate from a previously announced crossover between Men in Black and 21 Jump Street, which was confirmed several years ago but has since stalled. (In 2016, Jump Street star Jonah Hill said that he doubts that movie will ever get made.)

The Hollywood Reporter first reported Hemsworth’s potential involvement.

Hemsworth most recently starred in Thor: Ragnarok and the war drama 12 Strong, and he’ll be reprising his role as Thor in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War. And of course, this isn’t the first time he’s expressed interest in a movie based on a beloved sci-fi/comedy franchise: He starred opposite Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones in the 2016 reboot of Ghostbusters.