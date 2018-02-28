Avengers: Infinity War stars join forces to raise money for children's charities

The Avengers have united for a good cause.

The stars and directors of Avengers: Infinity War are taking part in Marvel: The Universe Unites, a campaign that aims to raise funds and awareness for children’s charities. The initiative will include monetary and toy donations.

“Being a Marvel superhero gives us a powerful platform to directly influence positive change. Giving back to kids is the most impactful role you can play,” Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman said in a statement. “Marvel: The Universe Unites and #HeroActs is just a fun way to support a noble cause while entertaining kids and fans around the globe.”

Boseman and Robert Downey Jr. are among the Avengers cast members to highlight the campaign on social media, where they hope to collectively to reach 1 million likes with their posts. If they do, Marvel will donate $250,000 to Starlight Children’s Foundation.

See some of their posts below. Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4.